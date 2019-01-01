About the debates

Click to learn more about the candidates and events of the July 30-31 Democratic debates in Detroit.

Michael Bennet

U.S. Senator, Colorado, 54

Joe Biden

Former Vice President, 76

Cory Booker

U.S. Senator from New Jersey, 50

Steve Bullock

Governor of Montana, 53

Pete Buttigieg

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 37

Julian Castro

Former secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development and former mayor of San Antonio, 44

Bill de Blasio

New York City mayor, 58

John Delaney

Former Maryland U.S. representative, 56

Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. representative, Hawaii, 38

Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. Senator, New York, 52

Kamala Harris

U.S. Senator, California, 54

John Hickenlooper

Former Governor of Colorado, 67

Jay Inslee

Governor, Washington state, 68

Amy Klobuchar

U.S. Senator, Minnesota, 59

Beto O'Rourke

Former U.S. representative, Texas, 46

Tim Ryan

U.S. representative, Ohio, 46

Bernie Sanders

U.S. senator, Vermont, 77

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. senator, Massachusets, 69

Marianne Williamson

Self-help and spiritual author, Iowa, 66

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur and philanthropist, New York, 44

Did not qualify

These candidates did not meet the requirements to qualify for the debates in Detroit