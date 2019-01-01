Click to learn more about the candidates and events of the July 30-31 Democratic debates in Detroit.
U.S. Senator, Colorado, 54
Former Vice President, 76
U.S. Senator from New Jersey, 50
Governor of Montana, 53
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 37
Former secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development and former mayor of San Antonio, 44
New York City mayor, 58
Former Maryland U.S. representative, 56
U.S. representative, Hawaii, 38
U.S. Senator, New York, 52
U.S. Senator, California, 54
Former Governor of Colorado, 67
Governor, Washington state, 68
U.S. Senator, Minnesota, 59
Former U.S. representative, Texas, 46
U.S. representative, Ohio, 46
U.S. senator, Vermont, 77
U.S. senator, Massachusets, 69
Self-help and spiritual author, Iowa, 66
Entrepreneur and philanthropist, New York, 44
These candidates did not meet the requirements to qualify for the debates in Detroit