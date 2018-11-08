Detroit News
Subscribe NowAs low as 99¢ per week

Nearly a dozen convicted murderers — more than half from Wayne County — are walking free after then-Gov. Rick Snyder granted them clemency without explanation as one of his final acts before departing office. In all, Snyder's 61 pardons and commutations included seven convicted murderers in Wayne County and several others from Oakland, Genesee, Kent and Kalamazoo counties.

Follow

© The Detroit News 2019