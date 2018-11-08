-
Chapter 1
No explanation
61 criminals were granted clemency by Gov. Rick Snyder in one of his final acts in office.
Chapter 2
Second chances
A list of the 61 criminals whose convictions were pardoned or sentences commuted.
Chapter 3
Orlando Flowers
He was convicted of first-degree murder as an accomplice in a 1998 execution-style murder.
Chapter 4
Donald Harris
He recounts the hastily planned 1975 hold-up that landed him in prison for life.
Chapter 5
Demetrius Favors
He fatally shot a shoe shop owner in a hold-up while on parole in 1966 for another robbery.
Chapter 6
Larry Smith
He served more than 40 years for his role in the targeted killing of a Detroit man in the summer of 1975.
Chapter 7
John Harris
He was sentenced to life in 1998 for fatally shooting a man in the head during a drunken argument.
Chapter 8
Kenneth Smith
He fatally shot a man in a robbery of a Detroit drug house in 1990 when he was just 18.
Chapter 9
A Chance for Life
Nonprofit provides leadership, critical thinking, mediation skills to convicts behind bars, after prison.
Chapter 10
Melissa Chapman
She helped dispose of a man’s body in 1987 after her boyfriend fatally shot him in a jealous rage.
Chapter 11
Darryl Woods
He was a "principal player" in a melee over a drug transaction that killed a man in Detroit in 1990.
Chapter 12
Abner Hines
He was part of a five-man crew that robbed a party store in 1974. The shop owner was shot and killed.
