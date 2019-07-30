What the candidates said and where they stood on the issues in the Detroit Democratic debates.
U.S. senator, Colorado, 54
Former vice president, 76
U.S. senator from New Jersey, 50
Governor of Montana, 53
Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 37
Former secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development and former mayor of San Antonio, 44
New York City mayor, 58
Former Maryland U.S. representative, 56
U.S. representative, Hawaii, 38
U.S. senator, New York, 52
U.S. senator, California, 54
Former governor of Colorado, 67
Governor, Washington state, 68
U.S. senator, Minnesota, 59
Former U.S. representative, Texas, 46
U.S. representative, Ohio, 46
U.S. senator, Vermont, 77
U.S. senator, Massachusets, 69
Self-help and spiritual author, Iowa, 66
Entrepreneur and philanthropist, New York, 44