SNAPSHOTS

What the candidates said and where they stood on the issues in the Detroit Democratic debates.

Michael Bennet

U.S. senator, Colorado, 54

Joe Biden

Former vice president, 76

Cory Booker

U.S. senator from New Jersey, 50

Steve Bullock

Governor of Montana, 53

Pete Buttigieg

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 37

Julian Castro

Former secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development and former mayor of San Antonio, 44

Bill de Blasio

New York City mayor, 58

John Delaney

Former Maryland U.S. representative, 56

Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. representative, Hawaii, 38

Kirsten Gillibrand

U.S. senator, New York, 52

Kamala Harris

U.S. senator, California, 54

John Hickenlooper

Former governor of Colorado, 67

Jay Inslee

Governor, Washington state, 68

Amy Klobuchar

U.S. senator, Minnesota, 59

Beto O'Rourke

Former U.S. representative, Texas, 46

Tim Ryan

U.S. representative, Ohio, 46

Bernie Sanders

U.S. senator, Vermont, 77

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. senator, Massachusets, 69

Marianne Williamson

Self-help and spiritual author, Iowa, 66

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur and philanthropist, New York, 44