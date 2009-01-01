Where are the evictions?

Detroit has averaged 35,000 eviction cases a year since 2009, despite the city losing an estimated 41,000 residents since 2010. The News mapped the addresses of nearly 109,000 cases filed between January 2014 and August 2017 and found areas of the city hit much harder than others.

Note: The grey areas on the map did not have more than 50 rentals or 50 evictions in the time period and were not included in the analysis.

A single address could result in multiple eviction cases if it is a multi-family dwelling or a landlord filed multiple evictions against a tenant.

Map: By Christine MacDonald / The Detroit News | Sources: U.S. Census Bureau data on rentals and 36th District Court case data